Fredericksburg Hosts Successful 2026 Marine Corps Historic Half

Thousands of runners converged on Fredericksburg on Sunday, May 17, 2026, for the 19th annual Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon, transforming the city into a vibrant hub of athletic achievement and community spirit.

The 13.1-mile race kicked off at 6 a.m. Sunday, May 17, with the traditional howitzer blast on Carl D. Silver Parkway. Participants tackled a scenic course featuring downtown streets, the Rappahannock River views, and the notorious Hospital Hill climb before finishing amid cheers from Marines, volunteers, and spectators.

Washington state’s Naphtali Moulton claimed the men’s title in 1:10:54. Local favorites followed closely: Addison Allshouse of Fort Belvoir (1:11:30) and Luke Gilman of Stafford (1:11:42).

In the women’s division, Fredericksburg’s own Natalie Daniels dominated with a winning time of 1:20:29. Elizabeth Wu of Centreville placed second (1:25:23), followed by Shannon Bueker of Springfield (1:25:58).

The weekend also featured the family-friendly Semper Fred 5K on Saturday, May 16. Runners earned medals inspired by Ferry Farm and Fredericksburg’s George Washington roots, along with technical shirts and post-race hospitality.

Organizers from the Marine Corps Marathon Organization praised the event’s strong community turnout and smooth execution. The race has become a signature spring weekend getaway, drawing participants from across the U.S. and boosting local tourism. Special recognition went to the Iron Mile Company—63 dedicated runners who have completed every Historic Half since 2008.

Full results are now available on the official Marine Corps Marathon website. The event continues to earn high marks for production, scenery, and patriotic atmosphere, solidifying its reputation as one of Virginia’s premier half marathons.

Registration for future Marine Corps events, including the full Marine Corps Marathon in October, remains open. For more details, visit marinemarathon.com.