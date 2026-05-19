Masked Men Assault Three Victims in Kenmore Avenue Incident

Fredericksburg Police are searching for three masked suspects who assaulted victims at gunpoint Monday night in the 600 block of Kenmore Avenue.

Officers responded around 9:05 p.m. May 18 after receiving a shots-fired call. The suspects entered an establishment, threatened the victims with guns, and physically assaulted them. One shot was fired during the incident, but no one was hit. One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The other two were treated at the scene and released.

The three suspects fled on foot toward Jackson Street. A K-9 search did not locate them. One suspect was described as a male wearing white and red gloves, black pants, a black or grey hoodie, a white mask, and white tennis shoes. No descriptions were available for the other two.

Police initially released an incorrect business name in the early stages of the investigation and clarified that the incident occurred elsewhere in the 600 block of Kenmore Avenue.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with security camera footage from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. or who saw suspicious activity in the Kenmore Avenue and Jackson Street area is asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122, option 2. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting “FPDtip” followed by the information to 847-411 or through the free FPD Tip app.

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