Souper Bowl: A culinary adventure to kick off First Friday events in 2024

Historic Manassas Inc. (HMI) is gearing up for the first installment of its 2024 First Friday series; this time, it’s a “souper” celebration. The city’s 10th Annual Souper Bowl event, scheduled for the upcoming First Friday, February 2, 2024, from 6 to 9 p.m., promises a delectable experience for attendees as they embark on a soup-tasting tour featuring 21 locations and soups from 17 restaurants in and around the downtown Manassas area.

According to Jheanel Butler, HMI event coordinator, the diverse soups include Sancocho from Puerto Rico Café, a hearty stew with a unique blend of beef cuts, chicken, and root vegetables. Grounds Central Station will serve roasted butternut squash soup, while SemiFreddo Italian Cuisine will present green lentil soup with prosciutto. Other highlights include Creamy Potato Soup from Vera’s Kitchen, Beef Brisket Chili from The Bone, Brunswick Stew from Hog Shack Bar-B-Q, and the intriguing Cheese Burger Soup topped with bacon from The Philadelphia Tavern. Vegans can delight in the Vegan Tomato Soup with a non-vegan grilled cheese bite from Honey & Ivy Gluten-free.

This year’s ticket includes a collectible anniversary mug for attendees, who can choose to use it at the event. Disposable tasting containers will also be provided. To add an interactive element, attendees will receive a map of all the stops with a QR code for online voting.

The fan-favorite vote will determine the top three soups, with the first-place winner receiving a trophy. Furthermore, 50% of the profits from ticket sales will be evenly distributed among the participating restaurants to help offset food costs.

Building on the previous year’s success, HMI aims to continue creating a family-friendly atmosphere at First Fridays. With the support and sponsorship of Old Town Strong, HMI introduced a Kids Zone last year, featuring balloon artists, face painting, bounce houses, paint-your-own canvases, cornhole, and more. The organization plans to expand on these family-friendly activities this year, ensuring First Fridays cater to all residents.