McDade named Region IV Schools Superintendent of the Year

Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. LaTanya D. McDade has earned the title of Region IV Superintendent of the Year. The district covers school divisions in Northern Virginia: Prince William, Stafford , Fairfax, Loudoun, Fauquier, and west to Orange.

Region IV Chair Dr. Shannon Grimsley, Superintendent of Rappahannock County Public Schools, admired Dr. McDade’s inspirational leadership and commented on her unanimous nomination. “This award is a testament to Dr. LaTanya McDade’s exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence. She is an inspirational leader very much admired by her colleagues, and she will represent Region IV well in the running for Superintendent of the Year of the state of Virginia.”

Prince William County School Board Chairman At-Large Dr. Babur Lateef echoed the sentiment, asserting that the recognition is well-deserved. “Dr. McDade’s passion for student success and her commitment to building a high-performance organization that serves its employees and the Prince William community has been evident since she became our Superintendent. We are grateful for her enthusiastic support for our children and our community.”

Dr. McDade assumed the role of Superintendent of PWCS on July 1, 2021, and is the first woman and African American to lead the school division. In her first seven months, she launched Vision 2025 Launching Thriving Futures, a comprehensive four-year strategic plan to enhance learning and achievement, foster a positive climate and culture, increase family and community engagement, and achieve organizational coherence.

With 23 years of experience in Chicago Public Schools, McDade has brought a wealth of knowledge to PWCS, serving as a teacher, principal, chief schools officer, and district leader. Guided by core principles of excellence, equity, and integrity, she has brought clarity, vision, and a steadfast focus on improving teaching and learning to PWCS.

Under Dr. McDade’s leadership, Prince William’s public schools have seen notable achievements. In 2023, students outscored the state in four of five Standards of Learning (SOL) subject areas. Science scores increased by 3%, and there was a 5% improvement in Phonological Awareness Literacy Screenings in elementary schools.

McDade has also promoted diverse pathways for students to earn college credit and industry certification in high school, with over 135 courses available.

Collaborations with the Virginia Department of Labor, national businesses like Amazon, and local businesses have opened avenues for partnerships, mentorships, internships, and externships for students. McDade said that 100% of graduates from 2023 onwards will have a postsecondary plan, whether it’s entering college, technical school, the military, the workforce, or accessing community transition services through establishing a college and career counselor at every high school.

Prince William County Public Schools have a total enrollment of 89,945 students, distributed across elementary (39,041), middle (20,132), high (28,987), and other categories (1,785, including preschool and Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology).

The student demographics for the 2023-24 school year are as follows: Hispanic/Latino (36.90%), White (26.22%), Black or African American (19.10%), Asian (11.22%), Two or more races (6.22%), and Other (0.34%). Additionally, 27.46% are English Learners, and 13.77% have disabilities.

In terms of personnel, there are 13,333 full-time equivalent employees in the 2023-24 school year. This includes various roles such as administrative assistants, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, counselors, custodians, teachers, and others across different departments.

Correction: An earlier version of this story reported Stafford County was part of Virignia Region IV Schools when it is part of Region III.