Police Seek Five Men After Bragg Hill Shots Fired

“The Fredericksburg Police Department is actively investigating a report of shots fired in the Bragg Hill area near Ivanhoe Court,” Fredericksburg Police Department reported. “Residents should expect a significant police presence as officers conduct searches and continue their investigation.”

“At this time, officers are looking for a group of five males who were reportedly seen fleeing the area on foot,” the department added. Residents in the Bragg Hill area are asked to review any available home security or surveillance camera footage for the group.

Anyone with information or video should contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122 or submit an anonymous tip by texting “FPDtip” to 847-411.