Survivors Describe Chaos After Deadly I-95 Bus Crash

“Boom, people screaming on the bus, glass flying everywhere, the bus turning over,” WTVR reported. “There was blood everywhere. People holding their heads, their shoulders, still waking up trying to figure out what was going on,” passenger Wayne Tobin said.

“You had blood, people bleeding, people screaming, the bus smoking. A stranger came, bust the window open and let us all out.”

The E&P Travel bus was heading south on Interstate 95 in Stafford County around 2:35 a.m. Friday when it failed to slow for a work zone, striking multiple vehicles. Five people — three adults and two children — were killed and dozens were injured. The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation.