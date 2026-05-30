Pools Open This Weekend in Prince William and Fredericksburg

“Prince William County Parks & Recreation pools and waterparks are open THIS WEEKEND,” Prince William County Parks & Recreation reported. “Grab your sunglasses, swimsuit and sunscreen and head on down to your favorite pool or waterpark for a splish-splashing good time starting this weekend.”

“The Pool is OPEN! Summer fun starts now at the Doris E. Buffett Pool,” Fredericksburg parks officials announced. “Grab your sunscreen, bring your friends, and dive into a season full of splashes, sunshine, and poolside memories.”

Both localities are welcoming swimmers after last weekend’s heavy rain washed out Memorial Day plans during a 10-day stretch of wet weather. Prince William pools operate noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with Graham Park Pool in Triangle closed for plumbing repairs. The Doris E. Buffett Pool in Fredericksburg follows its summer schedule with extended weekend hours.

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