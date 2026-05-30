Osbourn High School Celebrates Class of 2026

“Today, Osbourn High School celebrated the Class of 2026 during graduation at EagleBank Arena,” Manassas City Public Schools announced. “Surrounded by family, friends, staff, and supporters, graduates crossed the stage and officially completed their journey as MCPS students.”

“Congratulations to the Class of 2026 on this incredible accomplishment — your hard work, perseverance, and dedication have led to this special moment, and we cannot wait to see what comes next for each of you.”

The main ceremony for Osbourn High School (Manassas City Public Schools) took place Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 9 a.m. at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax.