Health notes: Play4Kay Pink Game, new imaging center opens, RAHD honored

Sentara sponsors Play4Kay Pink Game

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center (SNVMC) is set to sponsor the George Mason University women’s basketball Play4Kay Pink Game for the fifth consecutive year. The event, part of the #Play4Kay initiative by the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, aims to combat cancers affecting women. The GMU women’s basketball team will face Saint Joseph’s University at EagleBank Arena on Thursday, February 8, with tip-off at 7:00 p.m. Sponsored by Sentara, the game includes activities to raise awareness and celebrate female cancer survivors.

The Sentara Cancer Network Resource Center will host a pre-game reception for breast cancer survivors, featuring a personal story from survivor Tara Brown-Coleman. Halftime will see the survivors honored in court, with SNVMC President Jeff Joyner and Sentara Cancer Network Resource Center Navigator Heather Byrne sharing cancer awareness and prevention tips. Play4Kay, inspired by Coach Kay Yow, emphasizes community unity in the fight against women’s cancers, transcending competition for the greater good.

New Imaging Center Opens in Spotsylvania County

Medical Imaging at Harrison Crossing, in collaboration with Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg, proudly inaugurates its seventh imaging center in Spotsylvania County, expanding its state-of-the-art medical imaging services throughout Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, and King George. The fully ACR accredited facilities boast a team of board-certified, fellowship-trained radiologists dedicated to delivering quality care.

Aatif Rahman, Senior Director Technical Services at Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg, LLC, expresses excitement about enhancing community service. He commends the imaging team’s dedication and hard work in ensuring that patients receive the quality care they deserve.

The new facility at 5501 Plank Rd, Suite 110, Fredericksburg, 22407, spans 8,000 square feet and offers a range of services, including Open MRI, CAT Scan, Ultrasound, X-ray, 3D Mammography, and DEXA scanning. Appointments can be scheduled by contacting the call center at 540-741-XRAY(9729) from Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday (8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.). Note that patient visits are by appointment only.

Rappahannock Area Health District honored

The Rappahannock Area Health District (RAHD) has been recognized by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) for its outstanding public health emergency preparedness through Project Public Health Ready (PPHR). This acknowledgment reflects RAHD’s comprehensive emergency response plan, trained staff, and collaboration with partners like emergency managers, schools, and hospitals. NACCHO CEO Lori T. Freeman commended RAHD as a model for public health emergency preparedness. For more information, visit vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock and naccho.org/PPHR.