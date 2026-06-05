Prince William

ICE Detainer Lodged in Prince William Rape Case

By Potomac Local News
The Judicial Center for Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park.

“This sick illegal alien from El Salvador now faces three felony charges for raping a girl under the age of 15,” Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said, WJLA-TV reported. “DHS is asking sanctuary politicians in Prince William County, Virginia to not release this pedophile from jail and cooperate with ICE law enforcement.”

DHS states that 31-year-old Cristian Romario Saenz-Argueta, who entered the U.S. illegally, used social media to meet and then sexually assault a girl under 15 in Prince William County. He faces charges including rape by force, threat or intimidation and carnal knowledge of a child. Prince William County officials oversee policies on ICE cooperation, including a prior decision to end its 287(g) agreement.

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