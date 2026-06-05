ICE Detainer Lodged in Prince William Rape Case

“This sick illegal alien from El Salvador now faces three felony charges for raping a girl under the age of 15,” Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said, WJLA-TV reported. “DHS is asking sanctuary politicians in Prince William County, Virginia to not release this pedophile from jail and cooperate with ICE law enforcement.”

DHS states that 31-year-old Cristian Romario Saenz-Argueta, who entered the U.S. illegally, used social media to meet and then sexually assault a girl under 15 in Prince William County. He faces charges including rape by force, threat or intimidation and carnal knowledge of a child. Prince William County officials oversee policies on ICE cooperation, including a prior decision to end its 287(g) agreement.

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