Bus Driver Faced Speeding Court Date Before Crash

“The bus driver who faces charges after five people were killed in a chain-reaction crash on I-95 in Stafford County, Virginia, was scheduled to appear in court this week for a speeding ticket, court records say,” WRC TV reported. “Dong charged with involuntary manslaughter after bus crash in Virginia.”

“The National Transportation Safety Board said it is still in the preliminary phases of its investigation into the root cause of the fatal crash. The NTSB said Dong was driving at ‘a high rate of speed.’”

Jing S. Dong, 48, of New York, received a speeding ticket in Maryland in March for driving 72 mph in a 50 mph zone while operating a charter bus with passengers. He was charged with multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving after the early morning June crash south of Quantico that killed five people, including a 25-year-old woman and a family of four from Massachusetts heading to a wedding. The investigation continues, with prosecutors citing probable cause for criminal negligence.

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