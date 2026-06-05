Manassas Teen Sought After Fauquier Chase Crash

“A manhunt is underway for a Manassas teenager who led Fauquier County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen car before crashing into a home and fleeing the scene,” FOX 5 DC reported. “The driver, identified by police as 19-year-old Manuel Edwards of Manassas, managed to escape and remains at large.”

The incident began on Catlett Road in Fauquier County when a license plate reader flagged a stolen black Chevrolet Camaro. A deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled at speeds over 100 mph, running a red light, striking a cruiser, and hitting a stop stick before a PIT maneuver sent the car into a house on Winston Place in Bealeton. A juvenile female passenger was apprehended and released to family.

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