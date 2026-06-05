Pageland Lane Suit Against QTS Developer Paused

“It is further ORDERED that this civil action be and is STAYED pending the Virginia Supreme Court’s resolution of Board of County Supervisors of Prince William County v. Oak Valley Homeowners Association. Inc.,” InsideNoVa reported. “and it is further ORDERED that by October 30, 2026, the parties file a joint status report informing the Court of the status of the litigation before the Virginia Supreme Court.”

The federal lawsuit led by Pageland Lane landowner Mary Ann Ghadban and other property owners against data center developer QTS was placed on hold as the broader challenge to the massive Digital Gateway rezoning heads to the Virginia Supreme Court. Ghadban had agreed to sell her land to QTS contingent on rezoning approval for the proposed 2,100-acre project that would feature over 22 million square feet of data centers.