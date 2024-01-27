‘Super heroes’ recover stolen Daily Planet van

Stafford Sheriff’s office: “Who does the Daily Planet call when Superman isn’t available? The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office! A mobile health van for the Richmond-based business “Daily Planet Health Services” was recovered yesterday in Stafford County, and a suspect was arrested for the theft.”

“On January 25 at 1:04 p.m., Deputy S.C. Martin responded to the old Carlos O’Kelly’s restaurant at 2860 Richmond Highway for a possible stolen vehicle. An alert Stafford County resident had seen a social media post about the stolen van and recognized it in the parking lot. Deputy Martin located the unoccupied vehicle and called in other Super Heroes to canvas the area.”

“The deputies observed bottles of Steel Reserve in the stolen van as they began searching the business park. They wouldn’t have to look far (or up, up, and away), as Deputy Martin and Deputy G.W. Motley V noticed a suspicious subject walking near the McDonald’s and trying to hide behind the dumpster.”

“As deputies confronted the dumpster diver, they beheld a Steel Reserve bottle in his possession. While this was great evidence, the real Kryptonite was the stolen van key in the suspect’s pocket.”

“The suspect was identified as Alvaro Garcia, 35, of no fixed address. He was charged with grand larceny and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. The stolen van was returned to staff of the Daily Planet who requested a photo of the deputies involved with the case.”

Country Ridge Subdivision vehicle break-ins

“Yesterday morning [January 25, 2024], deputies responded to a suspicious person call in the Country Ridge Subdivision. While searching the area, deputies discovered approximately 16 vehicles that were tampered with and rummaged around in. Wallets, purses, and knives were taken from some of the victim’s vehicles. The suspicious person was described as a male with a zipped-up jacket with a hood wearing gloves. If anyone has any information, please contact the Sheriff’s Office.”

“We encourage residents to conduct a lock-up routine prior to going to bed. This includes removing valuables from vehicles, locking all vehicles and access points into a residence, as well as activating an alarm system if you have it. Anyone who sees suspicious activity in their neighborhood is encouraged to notify the Sheriff’s Office, so together, we can prevent crimes like these.”