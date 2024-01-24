‘All hands on deck;’ Manassas airport scrambles to welcome Biden

In an exclusive interview with Jolene Berry, Assistant Airport Director at Manassas Regional Airport, we gained insights into the airport’s preparations and challenges during President Biden’s recent visit to Manassas on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

The airport followed the FAA’s Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR), implementing a no-fly zone during the president’s visit to the Hylton Performing Arts Center, where he unveiled the “Restore Roe” campaign platform, promising to restore a federal abortion ban.

Berry said communication was crucial during this time, and the airport disseminated information to tenants through email and social media outlets.

Describing the day as an “all hands on deck” situation, Berry highlighted the proactive role of the Operations staff in communication and coordination with tenants. The entire airport staff was available throughout the day, collaborating with City Police, Fire Departments, and various federal agencies.

When asked about the financial impact, Berry mentioned that the airport doesn’t calculate revenue loss during such events. The issuance of TFR allows the flying community to plan around restrictions, minimizing financial implications. In 2021, the airport had 410 aircraft based on its premises and recorded 92,784 flights, the highest number of flights in over 10 years.

Manassas Regional Airport hadn’t hosted a Presidential visit in over 23 years — since Bill Clinton — making this event a unique and novel experience. Berry expressed the honor of hosting President Biden and Vice President Harris’ helicopters, Marine 1 and 2, acknowledging the memorable moments captured and shared on social media.

“It was an honor for the Manassas Regional Airport to host the President and Vice President helicopters. This was not a typical day for our staff and tenants, but it was a novel experience,” said Berry.

The President’s visit had significant implications for the Greater Manassas area. The high-profile event snarled traffic and led to the afternoon-long closure of the city’s municipal airport, the largest in the state.

The temporary flight restriction from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Manassas Regional Airport halted all aircraft activities, practice approaches, touch-and-go, and drone operations.

Since its establishment in 1932, Manassas Regional Airport has played a vital role in the local economy. A 2017 economic impact study revealed that the airport significantly contributed, generating over $375 million in economic impact, supporting 1,350 jobs, and contributing $117 million in wages to the community.