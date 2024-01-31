Prince William uses gift cards to boost participation in annual homeless survey

In an annual effort to conduct the Point in Time (PIT) survey and gauge the homeless population in Prince William County, the Department of Social Services’ Homeless Services Division led volunteers from various sectors in a 24-hour survey from January 24 to January 25.

The survey covered encampments throughout the county, including the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

This year, a unique approach was taken to encourage participation in the survey. Homeless individuals who completed the survey were given gift cards as an incentive. The donated gift cards totaled $2,740, said Prince William County spokeswoman Nikki Brown.

“Some gift cards were provided in different denominations. However, any unsheltered person who completes a survey during the PIT count receives a gift card,” said Brown.

Serving Our Neighbors, PWC Community Foundation, Beta Delta Phi Sorority, Streetlight Community Outreach Ministries, and Cooperative Council of Ministries provided gift cards. Several food trucks participated, including the C.H.O.W. Wagon, Northern Virginia Food Rescue, Mike McGuire – The Bus & Grill.

The PIT survey, mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, determines the number of homeless individuals in the area and influences the amount of federal funding allocated to the community. The survey results, expected to be analyzed by the Washington Metropolitan Council of Governments in January and February, will be released in May.

“This annual initiative not only serves to understand and address homelessness but also highlights the collaborative efforts of the community in supporting this important cause,” remarked Hilda Barg Homeless Prevention Shelter Human Services Manager Priscilla Castillo-Woyak, a team leader for this year’s count, in a county-issued press release.”I already work with the population on the family side of things. I love this work. I think we get to know the community better. For me, it’s just important to be here for support.”

Last year’s PIT reveals a notable spike in homelessness in Prince William County, with a three-year high and a 35% increase since the previous year, the Prince William Times reports. The number of homeless people not living in a shelter or hotel was 73, compared to 102 in 2020. However, the number of unsheltered residents doubled since 2022, when it was just 27.

Factors such as the economic fallout from the pandemic, the expiration of COVID-19 housing and income supports, and increased construction activity are believed to contribute to this trend.

Unleash your inner hero: Join the Potomac Local ‘Locals Only’ membership!

In a world filled with everyday heroes and extraordinary tales, Potomac Local is your trusted source for news and stories that matter in our community. Join Today!