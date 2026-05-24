Students Complete Hands-On Fire Training in Stafford

Stafford County Public Schools and Stafford County Fire and Rescue partner on the High School Fire Academy, a hands-on program that gives local high school students real-world training in firefighting and emergency medical response. The program allows students to earn high school credit while learning skills that can lead to careers in public safety.

Class sizes appear to vary. Recent sessions have included around 20-25 students. The latest, High School Fire Academy 7, graduated in spring 2026. The program has grown since its start, with earlier classes having smaller groups.

The initiative has been in place for several years, with the first classes launching around 2019-2020. By May 2025, Class 6 had graduated, and Class 7 followed in 2026, indicating it has operated for roughly six to seven years as of now. It continues to serve as a key pathway for young people interested in serving the community.

Students from all five Stafford County high schools can apply. Applicants typically need to be at least 16 years old, maintain a GPA of 2.5 or higher, submit a transcript, provide letters of recommendation (including one from a fire department member if possible), complete an application, and write an essay. Academic performance is reviewed as part of the selection process. The program runs during the school year, often with students attending half-day sessions.