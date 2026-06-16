Police Blotter: Abduction, High-Speed Pursuit Reported

A domestic dispute in Woodbridge escalated into an alleged abduction, assault, and robbery, followed by a high-speed vehicle pursuit early on June 16. The suspect remains at large after fleeing officers. Additional incidents include vandalism at a local high school.

Fredericksburg Police also reported a shoplifting incident that led to two vehicle pursuits spanning multiple jurisdictions, resulting in arrests. This daily police blotter compiles the latest from area agencies.

Prince William County Police

Abduction, Assault and Robbery Investigation Leads to Pursuit

On June 15 at approximately 9:54 p.m., officers responded to the 14900 block of Feeder Lane in Woodbridge (22193) for a domestic dispute. The investigation determined that a 34-year-old woman was assaulted, abducted and robbed by a family member. The victim sustained injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officers obtained arrest warrants and located the accused, identified as Tariq Kamal Rasheed, in the hospital parking lot on June 16 at 5:38 a.m., where he was operating a blue Nissan Rogue. The man refused to stop for officers, leading to a pursuit onto I-95 North. The vehicle struck a jersey barrier before exiting onto Fullerton Road in Springfield. The pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns. Additional warrants were obtained.

Tariq Kamal Rasheed, 34, of no fixed address, is described as a Black male, approximately 6’0” tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He faces charges including felony eluding, malicious wounding, robbery, abduction, child neglect, domestic assault and battery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and reckless driving. Attempts to locate him were unsuccessful.

Vandalism at Forest Park High School

On June 11, a School Resource Officer at Forest Park High School, located at 15721 Forest Park Drive in Woodbridge (22193), investigated vandalism in a classroom. Multiple swastikas were drawn on a communal eraser sometime during the school year. School personnel removed the item. No other lettering or images were found.

Fredericksburg Police

Shoplifting Leads to Multi-Jurisdictional Vehicle Pursuits

On June 12 at approximately 12:05 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting in progress at the Target store at 1180 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Two male suspects fled the scene, one in a U-Haul and the other in a red Chrysler.

The driver of the U-Haul was apprehended and identified as Stephon Davis, 29, of Richmond. The second suspect led officers on a pursuit, striking three vehicles, entering northbound I-95, and continuing into Stafford County. The chase involved Stafford County deputies and Virginia State Police. The suspect vehicle collided with another car and became inoperable near mile marker 141 on I-95. The man fled on foot into a wooded area but was apprehended by a K9 team and identified as Jayden Ballard, 21, of Mechanicsville.

Both suspects are in custody facing multiple charges, including organized retail theft, shoplifting, conspiracy to commit larceny, felony eluding, hit and run, and others. The Fredericksburg Police Department thanked Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police for their assistance.

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