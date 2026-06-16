Manassas Teen Killed in Shooting

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 9:57 p.m. on June 15 in the area of Old Centreville Road and Parkland Street near Manassas. The shooting occurred in the Bull Run Mobile Home Community near Peppertree Lane and Pebble Lane, police said.

The victim, Luis Angel Chavez, 18, of Manassas, was shot in the upper body. He tried to leave the scene but collapsed in the backyard of a home on Parrish Lane. Officers performed life-saving measures, but Chavez was pronounced dead at the scene.

A residence in the 7400 block of Peppertree Lane was also struck by gunfire. Preliminary information indicates the incident was not random. Detectives are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

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