Police Blotter: Brandishing Arrest, Officer Assaulted

Prince William County police reported two notable arrests stemming from incidents on July 30. The most serious involved a Woodbridge man charged in connection with brandishing a firearm and impersonating a law enforcement officer during encounters reported the previous week.

In a separate case, a juvenile was arrested after allegedly assaulting an officer who responded to a shoplifting at a local grocery store. Both incidents occurred in Woodbridge.

Here is the daily police blotter roundup.

Prince William County Police

Man Arrested in Connection with Brandishing Incidents

On July 30, James John Rastatter II, 35, of Woodbridge was arrested in connection with brandishing incidents reported July 19 in the area of Dale Boulevard and Forestdale Avenue in Woodbridge.

According to police, a 25-year-old man reported that an unknown man approached him while he was driving on Dale Boulevard around 9 p.m., displayed a firearm, claimed to be a police officer, and asked for a ride. The victim left the area and contacted police. Separately, a 21-year-old man reported that around the same time near Darbydale Avenue and Dale Boulevard, an unknown man brandished a firearm at him. No injuries were reported and no shots were fired in either encounter.

Rastatter was charged with two counts of brandishing, one count of impersonating a law enforcement officer, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Court date is pending. Bond information was not available.

Juvenile Arrested After Assaulting Officer During Shoplifting

On July 30 at 7:39 p.m., an officer working an off-duty detail at Wegmans, 14801 Dining Way in Woodbridge, was notified by store staff of a shoplifting in progress. Two juveniles allegedly concealed merchandise and exited the store. When the officer tried to detain them, both attempted to flee. One juvenile escaped and has not been located.

The other juvenile, a 16-year-old male of Woodbridge, allegedly threw an object that struck the officer in the face, causing minor injuries. He was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, and petit larceny. He remains in custody. Court date is pending.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/