Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Fires Deputy, Directs Questions to FBI

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that Justin Forman is no longer employed by the agency and directed all further questions to the FBI.

Jackson Arnold, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said Forman’s employment was terminated due to personal conduct that violated agency policies. He specified the termination was not related to professional or on-duty conduct.

“We can confirm that Justin Forman is no longer a member of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office,” Arnold said in an email. “The decision to terminate his employment was due to personal conduct that goes against our policies, rather than professional conduct. For any further questions, I will direct you to FBI-Richmond.”

Forman, 37, was booked into the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center in Alexandria at approximately 12:38 p.m. Thursday, according to VINELink records. His custody status was listed as “In Custody” shortly afterward. The reporting agency is listed as the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office.

The FBI’s Richmond Division declined to comment. “In keeping with Justice Department policy, the FBI can neither confirm nor deny conducting specific investigations,” said Melanie Cook, acting public affairs specialist.

The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office confirmed stated it is not the charging agency in this matter and has no further information to provide.

Public records previously listed Forman as a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had advanced to the rank of sergeant in field operations. Payroll data and agency recognition, including a 2020 meritorious award, documented his service in recent years. Exact dates of employment have not been released; the Sheriff’s Office said a Freedom of Information Act request is required for that information.

Potomac Local News has submitted a FOIA request seeking Forman’s employment dates, salary history, and assigned duties.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.

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