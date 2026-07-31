Virginia Senate Primary: David Williams on Debt & Affordability

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/potomaclocalnews/3037383/">Virginia Senate Primary: David Williams on Debt & | RSS.com</a>

David Williams enlisted in the Navy in Norfolk, became a Marine Corps infantry officer with two combat tours in Iraq, served as a State Department diplomat, and rose to CIA Chief of Station. Now the combat veteran and intelligence officer is running in Virginia’s August 4 Republican primary for U.S. Senate, arguing the Commonwealth needs someone who can actually beat longtime incumbent Democrat Mark Warner in November.

In this Potomac Local News interview with Kelly Sienkowski, Williams identifies the $38 trillion national debt as the country’s top national-security threat and ties it directly to the affordability crisis hitting Virginia families. He calls for permanent extension of no-tax-on-tips, no-tax-on-overtime, and expanded child tax credits, plus ending taxes on Social Security for seniors. He says the path to paying for relief is cutting waste, fraud, and abuse—including improper Medicaid payments and foreign spending that does not serve American interests—while expanding domestic energy production to lower fuel costs.

Williams criticizes Warner for voting to shut down the government more than a dozen times while continuing to collect his own paycheck, noting the real pain it caused federal workers, contractors, and Marine reservists who needed drill pay for mortgages. He says senators must work across the aisle when it serves Virginians, cites overwhelming public support for the SAVE Act, and promises to represent the entire Commonwealth rather than follow party orthodoxy. Among the three Republican candidates, Williams argues the decisive question is who can actually win—uniting the GOP base, independents frustrated with Richmond, and at least 15 percent of the African American vote that proved decisive in past close races.

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Virginia’s Republican primary is days away. Watch the full conversation, leave your questions in the comments, like the video, subscribe, and turn on notifications so you stay ahead of the races that shape the Commonwealth.

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