Stop Pretending Summer Ends When the School Buses Roll

Stafford County Public Schools is about to open three new schools — Hartwood High, Falls Run Elementary, and Crow’s Nest Elementary. That is real progress for a rapidly growing division. Families have waited years for the seats. The excitement from the school board and administration is understandable.

What is not understandable is the language that comes with it.

Stafford is one of the first major public school divisions in the Washington D.C. region to send students back in early August. Classes begin August 12. That is earlier than Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and most of the large Maryland suburban systems. Yet every year around this time, columnists and elected officials start talking as if summer has ended the moment the buses roll.

It has not.

The calendar is clear. Astronomical summer ends with the equinox on September 22 — more than seven weeks from now. Meteorologists treat June, July, and August as summer months for good reason. The weather, the daylight, and the heat all agree. School board members are not meteorologists. They do not get to redefine the seasons because it fits a press release or a back-to-school speech.

There was a time when most Virginia students returned after Labor Day. September is the first full month of meteorological fall. That older schedule treated summer as something that actually lasted until it was over. The current practice does not. It simply moves the start of the school year deeper into summer and then asks the public to pretend otherwise.

Language matters. When officials casually declare summer finished in the second week of August, they are not describing reality. They are managing expectations. They are soft-pedaling the fact that children are being required to return to classrooms while the season is still underway. Heat, humidity, and long daylight hours do not disappear because a school board voted on a calendar.

No one is arguing against the need for instructional time or new buildings. Growth in Stafford is real. But the community does not need to participate in the polite fiction that summer has somehow concluded. It has not.

School boards are choosing to send students back during summer. That is the accurate statement. The rest is marketing.