Virginia Senate Primary: Kim Farington on Fraud & Affordability

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/potomaclocalnews/3037315/">Virginia Senate Primary: Kim Farington on Fraud & | RSS.com</a>

Kim Farington deferred her federal retirement after 33 years of service because she says she saw too much fraud and too many inefficiencies she could not fix under existing law. In this Potomac Local News interview, the CPA, cybersecurity and financial-management small-business owner, patent-holding inventor, and wife of a retired Navy captain explains why she is running in the August 4 Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Virginia. The winner will face longtime Democratic incumbent Mark Warner in November.

Farington tells Kelly Sienkowski that affordability is the top issue for Virginians. Her plan centers on helping the small businesses that make up 99.6 percent of the state’s employers, incentivizing manufacturers to fill vacant buildings and hire Virginia residents, creating a cybersecurity center of excellence to tackle hundreds of thousands of open jobs, and recovering what she estimates is at least $236 billion in known fraud. She says she already saved more than $1 billion in taxpayer dollars while working at the White House by finding efficiencies.

She criticizes the use of government shutdowns as a political tactic, calls China and artificial intelligence the nation’s top national-security concerns, and says she is eager to work with the Trump administration’s Anti-Fraud Task Force while remaining data-driven enough to challenge any administration when the facts require it. Farington contrasts her coalition-building civilian experience and extensive listening tour (more than 55,000 miles) with what she describes as Mark Warner’s long tenure, missed meetings with small-business owners, and disconnect from everyday Virginians.

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