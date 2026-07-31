Can a Blue-Collar Pastor Flip Virginia’s 7th District?

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/potomaclocalnews/3037280/">Can a Blue-Collar Pastor Flip Virginia’s 7th Distr | RSS.com</a>

Rick Smithers is not currently a resident of Virginia’s 7th District—but he says he’ll move the day after the primary if voters choose him. In this Potomac Local News interview, the pastor, veteran, construction business owner, and recent public-policy doctoral graduate lays out why he’s running in the Republican primary for the seat that includes Stafford, Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Prince William and surrounding localities.

Republican primary Election Day is Tuesday, August 4. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Eugene Vindman in November. Smithers sits down with Kelly Sienkowski to discuss the cost-of-living pressures hitting Northern Virginia and Central Virginia families, his plan to cut “frivolous” spending and foreign aid he considers unnecessary, the proper (limited) federal role in K-12 education, government shutdowns, and how he would work with—or challenge—President Trump when principles collide.

Smithers emphasizes blue-collar experience pouring concrete, 32 years of marriage, pastoring Crossroads Community Church, and putting faith first. He argues Republicans must unite or risk losing the battleground district that affects the entire Commonwealth. He also addresses constituents who have lost federal jobs and says government should never use shutdowns as a political tactic.

Smithers is one of three Republicans vying for the nomination, including Doug Ollivant and Rick Smithers. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Find out where to vote.

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If you care about Stafford County, the broader 7th District, or Virginia’s direction on taxes, energy costs, borders, and education, this conversation is essential viewing before you vote on August 4. Like, comment with your questions for the candidates, subscribe, and turn on notifications so you never miss local coverage that actually matters.