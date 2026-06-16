Virginia Senate Leader Louise Lucas Blasts $1.9 Billion Data Center Tax Breaks at Manassas Listening Session; Backs Tougher Gun Law Enforcement By Uriah Kiser Published June 16, 2026 at 10:02AM | Updated June 16, 2026 at 12:50PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Danica Roem #Data Centers #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas