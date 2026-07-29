Nursing Students Train at Woodbridge Hospital

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge recently hosted its intensive eight-week Student Nurse Apprentice Program, giving third-year nursing students hands-on clinical experience and one-on-one mentorship before their senior year of school.

The program follows an apprenticeship model in which each participant is paired with a dedicated registered nurse preceptor. Students work directly with patients alongside interdisciplinary healthcare teams and observe procedures and specialty care areas that often go beyond standard nursing school rotations.

“As healthcare organizations across the nation work to address workforce challenges, programs like SNAP are critical investments in the future of nursing,” said Christy Grabus, MBA/MHA, BSN, RN, NE-BC, vice president and Northwestern Market chief nursing officer in a press release. “By providing meaningful clinical experiences, mentorship, and professional development opportunities, we are helping students build confidence and skills while strengthening the pipeline of compassionate, highly qualified nurses who may one day choose to practice right here in our region.”

Participants reported increased confidence, valuable clinical exposure, and a stronger connection to the nursing profession. Several said they hope to return to Sentara after graduation, citing the hospital’s supportive culture and commitment to learning. Applications for the 2027 SNAP class will open early next year.

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