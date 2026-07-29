“Accessibility should start before you apply”: TJ student launches Raaha to make job hunting more humane

I recently spoke with Navya Tuteja, a 17-year-old rising senior at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, about the free AI tool she built and launched called Raaha. The platform is designed to help neurodivergent job seekers figure out whether a role will actually fit how they work—before they hit “apply.”

Navya created Raaha after seeing the same problem play out again and again. Job descriptions, she told me, usually explain what employers want but almost never describe what the job will feel like day to day. For neurodivergent people, that gap often leads to applications that go nowhere or jobs that quickly become unsustainable.

“Finding a job and finding the right environment aren’t the same thing,” she said. “Accessibility should not begin after you’re hired. It should start before you apply.”

Here’s how Raaha works:

Users take a 25-question quiz covering schedule preferences, accommodation needs, tolerance for unpredictability, and whether they’re looking for part-time or full-time work.

The system scores individual job postings against those answers using a seven-dimension fit model Navya designed herself.

You get a clear score, a plain-language explanation of why the role does or doesn’t match, notes on anything still unclear in the posting, and suggested questions to ask the employer.

An AI chatbot helps with interview practice.

Ready-made accommodation scripts are available.

Navya built the scoring logic and backend on her own. The language analysis runs on Anthropic’s Claude model. Right now the job listings come from:

Free public APIs such as USAJobs and Edenza

A curated set of several hundred postings she uploaded herself

The total sits in the low thousands and gets updated regularly. Down the road, she hopes to partner directly with employers so they can post openings on the platform.

Privacy is non-negotiable:

Fit scores and personal data stay private to the user

People can download their own reports and share them if they want

Employers never see anything unless the job seeker chooses to send it

In the two months since launch, about 250 people have used Raaha. The early feedback has been less about immediate job offers and more about better decisions. One user emailed Navya to say the analysis and scripts convinced them to apply for a position they otherwise would have skipped.

“I would never have applied to this job,” the message said, “but I saw your script… and it really helped me make sure this job was the right fit.”

Although Navya designed the tool with neurodivergent seekers—including students hunting for internships—in mind, she made clear it’s open to anyone who wants a clearer picture of workplace expectations before applying.

Her longer vision goes beyond individual users. Every analysis adds to a growing dataset of how job descriptions are written. Over time, she hopes that information can help employers improve the clarity and accessibility of their own postings.

“I just think as a long-term vision… every analysis that runs builds a large-scale mapping of job description language,” she told me. “My ultimate goal would be for employers to use that to improve how they write their job descriptions, so over time it just gets better for neurodivergent job seekers.”

When I asked what she would tell other students who have an idea but aren’t sure they’re ready to build it, her answer was simple:

Start

Don’t keep waiting until you have the perfect plan

“I kind of made the plan as I went with this. Just put yourself out there.”

Raaha is live now at raaha.ai. The project was recently featured by Technical.ly.