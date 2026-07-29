A 16-year-old male was found dead along a wooded trail at Andrew Leitch Park in Woodbridge on July 28. Police said the death appears to have involved a self-inflicted injury, with no preliminary signs of foul play.

Also included in the latest reports from Prince William and Stafford counties are multiple juvenile arrests stemming from a knife-point robbery at a Woodbridge elementary school, an arrest in a July malicious wounding at a Sheetz, a shots-fired incident with a suspect still sought, the earlier Stafford armed robbery arrests, a DUI and a fraud case.

Prince William County Police

Death Investigation at Andrew Leitch Park

On July 28 at 12:58 p.m., officers responded to Andrew Leitch Park, located at 5301 Dale Blvd in Woodbridge, for a report of an unconscious individual. The investigation revealed a 16-year-old male juvenile was located along a wooded trail with an apparent self-inflicted injury. The juvenile was pronounced dead on scene. Preliminarily, there were no signs of foul play. More information will be released if deemed necessary.

Juveniles Arrested in Robbery, Malicious Wounding at School

On July 26 at approximately 10:08 a.m., officers responded to investigate a robbery at King Elementary School, located at 13224 Nickleson Dr in Woodbridge. A 17-year-old male juvenile was on the basketball courts when he was approached by three acquaintances. Two of the acquaintances assaulted and robbed him. During the assault, one displayed a knife, cutting the victim’s hand and hair, before the group left on foot. The victim was treated by medics.

A 16-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge was charged with malicious wounding, robbery and possession of a weapon on school property. A 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge was charged with robbery. Both were held at the Juvenile Detention Center. Court dates are pending.

Juvenile Arrested in Malicious Wounding at Sheetz

On July 26, a 16-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge was arrested in connection with a malicious wounding that occurred July 7 at the Sheetz located at 5350 Dale Blvd in Woodbridge. The original investigation found an unknown man entered the store, took multiple items of merchandise and assaulted a 65-year-old woman customer while exiting. The victim sustained injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The suspect left on foot.

The juvenile was charged with malicious wounding and shoplifting. He was held at the Juvenile Detention Center. A court date is pending.

Suspect Sought After Shots Fired in Woodbridge

On July 26 at approximately 1:47 a.m., officers responded to El Establo, located at 14440 Richmond Hwy in Woodbridge, for a report of shots fired. The investigation revealed the suspect and an acquaintance became involved in an altercation with an unknown man. During the altercation, the man struck the suspect with a cup. The suspect went to her vehicle, retrieved a firearm and fired a single gunshot. No injuries or property damage were reported. Officers located a shell casing in the parking lot.

A 31-year-old woman of Ashburn is wanted for reckless handling of a firearm. Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Juveniles Arrested in Armed Robbery After Shots Fired

On the night of July 18, 2026, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Ebenezer Church Road. The investigation found the victims had traveled to the area to sell a Spyder-brand sweatshirt to a buyer arranged through Facebook Marketplace.

The suspect briefly met the victims before returning to a nearby apartment. A short time later, the suspect and additional suspects, some armed, emerged. The victims fled in their vehicle as the group opened fire. The sweatshirt was stolen during the incident.

Detectives determined the suspects had entered a vacant apartment through a window and waited for the victims. The group left on foot before deputies arrived. After executing multiple search warrants, conducting surveillance and reviewing evidence, detectives identified and arrested four juveniles. The sweatshirt was recovered.

Each juvenile was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. All four were held at the Rappahannock Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents of designated Safe Exchange Zones at the front of the Humphrey Building, 1225 Courthouse Road, Stafford, for online transactions.

DUI Arrest on Richmond Highway

On July 28 at 12:41 a.m., a deputy observed a vehicle failing to maintain its lane at Woodstock Lane and Richmond Highway and conducted a traffic stop. The driver showed signs of impairment, including a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech and glassy eyes. The driver initially denied drinking, then changed the account. Field sobriety tests were given, but a breath sample was refused at the scene.

At the Sheriff’s Office, a breath sample showed the driver’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit. Monica Henn, 33, of Dumfries, was charged with driving under the influence and a traffic lane violation.

Fraud Report Involving Navy Federal Scam

On July 28 at 11:08 a.m., a deputy responded to a fraud report on High Water Place. The victim said a caller claiming to be with Navy Federal Credit Union reported fraudulent transactions and instructed the victim to secure funds by sending money through Cash App. After the transfer, the victim recognized the scam, stopped contact and notified the bank.

The deputy advised that banks will never request transfers through third-party applications.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/