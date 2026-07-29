Apple FCU First to Accept Virginia Mobile ID

All 23 Apple Federal Credit Union branches across Northern Virginia now accept Virginia Mobile ID for in-branch identity verification, according to a joint announcement from the credit union and the Virginia DMV on Wednesday.

Apple FCU is the first credit union on the East Coast to offer the digital credential network-wide and one of only three financial institutions nationwide doing so. Members can show a QR code from the free app instead of a physical ID. The digital option, already accepted at more than 350 TSA checkpoints and all Virginia DMV locations, rolled out in Northern Virginia earlier this year.

The release does not name the other two institutions or list specific branch addresses (available at applefcu.org). Physical IDs remain recommended as a backup.

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