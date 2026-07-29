Apple FCU First to Accept Virginia Mobile ID

All 23 Apple Federal Credit Union branches across Northern Virginia now accept Virginia Mobile ID for in-branch identity verification, according to a joint announcement from the credit union and the Virginia DMV on Wednesday.
Apple FCU is the first credit union on the East Coast to offer the digital credential network-wide and one of only three financial institutions nationwide doing so. Members can show a QR code from the free app instead of a physical ID. The digital option, already accepted at more than 350 TSA checkpoints and all Virginia DMV locations, rolled out in Northern Virginia earlier this year.
The release does not name the other two institutions or list specific branch addresses (available at applefcu.org). Physical IDs remain recommended as a backup.
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Full Press Release:
FAIRFAX, Va. (July 29, 2026) — Apple Federal Credit Union (Apple FCU) and Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) are proud to announce that all 23 Apple FCU branch locations across Northern Virginia now accept Virginia Mobile ID for in-branch identity verification.
The adoption marks a major milestone for the use of digital credentials in the financial sector. Apple FCU is the first credit union on the East Coast to accept Virginia Mobile ID across its entire branch network, and one of only three financial institutions nationwide to accept a digital form of identification. By accepting Virginia Mobile ID, Apple FCU is increasing accessibility for its members and is setting a new standard for secure, convenient and innovative experiences.
“Providing our members with simple, yet cutting-edge tech solutions while maintaining the highest levels of security is at the heart of what we do,” said Annie Chamberlain, vice president of branch operations at Apple Federal Credit Union. “By accepting Virginia Mobile ID across all of our branches, we’re making banking a smoother, faster process while leading the way for financial institutions in an increasingly digital-first world.”
Virginia Mobile ID is a secure, digital companion to a physical driver’s license or state ID card. With Virginia Mobile ID, residents are given a contactless way to verify their identity from their phone, while keeping their personal data protected, always remaining in control of what information is shared.
Apple FCU’s acceptance of digital IDs builds on the Virginia DMV’s broader initiative to boost adoption across Northern Virginia, following its launch in the region earlier this year. Virginia Mobile ID is also accepted at 350+ TSA airport checkpoints nationwide, all Virginia DMV locations, select pilot ABC stores, Virginia State Police, local law enforcement agencies and a growing list of businesses across the Commonwealth.
“Bringing Virginia Mobile ID to the financial sector is a significant milestone as it expands where customers can confidently use their digital credential,” said Saundra M. Jack, Virginia DMV commissioner. “Apple Federal Credit Union is demonstrating how trusted digital identity can simplify routine transactions while protecting personal information.”
Using Virginia Mobile ID at Apple FCU
Getting started with Virginia Mobile ID is easy and takes just minutes. Residents can download the free Virginia Mobile ID app from the App Store or Google Play, scan their physical Virginia driver’s license or ID and complete a quick facial verification.
During a branch visit, Apple FCU members can then present their Mobile ID via a QR code scan. Information is transmitted securely between the member’s smartphone and the branch device, with no personal data stored or tracked by the DMV or the device scanner.
For more information about the Virginia Mobile ID app, benefits, participating locations, security features and frequently asked questions, visit the Virginia DMV’s website. For more information about Apple Federal Credit Union, visit applefcu.org.