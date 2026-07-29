Manassas Manassas Police Report Mid-Year Crime Trends Down, Traffic Stops and DUI Arrests Up as Department Reaches Full Staffing By Uriah Kiser Published July 29, 2026 at 10:30AM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas City Council #Manassas City Police