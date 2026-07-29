Sunny and Dry Through Friday; Showers Possible This Weekend

High pressure will keep skies mostly sunny and conditions dry across Northern Virginia through Friday, with seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out each afternoon, but overall rain chances stay low. Rain chances then increase this weekend as an upper-level system moves through the region.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Light northwest wind. Some southern portions of the region may reach 90 degrees.

Outlook

A broad upper-level trough is expected to form over the Ohio River Valley this weekend and track east, bringing increased cloud cover and precipitation chances, especially Saturday evening through Sunday. Severe weather probabilities remain low.

Temperatures stay seasonable with highs in the upper 80s east of the Blue Ridge and overnight lows in the low 70s. The best chance for showers is Sunday, with 10-20% chances continuing into early next week.