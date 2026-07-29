Podcast: Stafford Data Center Site May Hide Unmarked Slave Graves

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/potomaclocalnews">Stafford Data Center Site May Hide Unmarked Slave | RSS.com</a>

Fredericksburg residents just held a packed forum asking if they’re becoming the next Data Center Alley while Manassas learned the hard way that a bank inside the Brickyard facility wiped out millions in expected BPOL revenue under Virginia law.

Meanwhile Stafford’s proposed project near Eskimo Hill Road sits on land that may contain unmarked graves from the era of slavery, and a historical commission member claims staff was told to stay away from the hearing. Our FOIA found no such order. Governor Spanberger also finally released a six-month-late aquifer report showing eastern Virginia groundwater is already under severe strain.