Market Report: Pork, eggs, and staples jump

Nelson Head, owner and founder of Dixie Bones BBQ in Woodbridge, Virginia, tracks wholesale prices weekly to keep menu prices as fair as possible.



A recent poll showed 57% of Americans are focused on eating healthy foods free of seed oils and hard-to-pronounce chemicals. Shopping for and preparing fresh meats and vegetables takes real work—so the team at Dixie Bones does the heavy lifting. Guests get overnight-smoked meats, fresh vegetables, traditional sides, and homemade pies without the hassle.

Not-so-good news this week:

Pork – Forced to buy at a 13% premium from a local vendor after the Chicago shipment failed to arrive. The contracted load is due this week and prices should return to normal.

Eggs – Rose from $0.07 to $0.10 each.

Idaho potatoes, cornmeal, flour, and chicken – All moved higher.

All in all, it was an ugly week at the wholesale markets. These cost changes flow directly into this week’s menu prices, using the same transparent model used by grocery stores.