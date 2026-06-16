Stafford Stafford Planning Commission Pushes for Underground Transmission Lines in Key Segments of Dominion Project By Potomac Local News Published June 16, 2026 at 3:39PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Kraken Loop #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Planning Commission Stafford #Stafford Board of Supervisors