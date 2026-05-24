Rain Cancels Pool Openings Across Region

Several local swimming pools remained closed this weekend as rain and cool temperatures washed out the start of the summer season. Prince William County announced Saturday evening that all outdoor pools and water parks would remain closed on Sunday, May 24, due to inclement weather.

In Manassas Park, officials canceled the Soft Opening for Signal Bay Waterpark on Friday night and kept the facility closed on Sunday because temperatures stayed below 70 degrees with ongoing rain. The city expressed disappointment after months of preparation and encouraged residents to sign up for text alerts for future updates.

Fredericksburg also closed the Doris E. Buffett Pool on Saturday due to low water and air temperatures.

The rain also led to the cancellation of fireworks in the town of Quantico. “Event cancelled due to weather. Reschedule date is TBD.”

The National Weather Service forecast calls for continued showers and possible thunderstorms through Memorial Day, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and a good chance of rain each day. Many families hoping to kick off summer at the pools will need to wait for drier conditions next week.