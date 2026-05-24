Osprey Blamed for Quantico Power Outage

Quantico residents lost power Thursday evening, May 21, after an osprey nested on an electric pole. The outage hit the entire small Prince William County town around 10 p.m.

Dominion Energy crews responded quickly and restored service. The company identified the osprey on a pole along C Street as the cause. Town officials thanked Steve and Roger from Dominion Virginia Power for their fast work and clear explanation.

Quantico, a community of about 580 people near the Potomac River, occasionally deals with wildlife-related utility issues given its location.