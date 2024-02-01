Foggy start, showers in forecast | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

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The National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington states high pressure is building across the southeast U.S., with a cold front approaching from the Northeast and Great Lakes. This front will move south on Friday, and high pressure is expected to dominate the Mid-Atlantic weather through early next week. Patchy, dense river fog may cause visibility issues for motorists near larger waterways until just after daybreak, and areas near or below freezing could experience patchy slick spots, especially on elevated and untreated surfaces.

Today’s weather includes patchy fog before 7 a.m., becoming sunny with a high near 53. Southwest winds will bring mild temperatures. There’s a chance of isolated showers after 4 a.m., with mostly cloudy conditions and a low of around 39.

On Friday, isolated showers are possible before 10 a.m. and after 1 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 51. Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 30 and a north wind of 7 to 9 mph.

The weekend forecast includes sunny Saturday weather with a high near 47 and mostly clear skies at night with a low around 27. Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 54.