George Mason University Names New Provost

George Mason University has selected Marion Underwood as its next provost and executive vice president, effective July 27. Underwood comes to Mason from Colorado State University, where she most recently served as provost and executive vice president. She brings 35 years of academic leadership, research and student success experience.

President Gregory Washington said Underwood’s background at institutions similar to George Mason makes her a strong fit. At Colorado State, she created the Strategic Roadmap 2025, advanced student mental health initiatives, helped refine the budget model and hired multiple academic leaders. She previously served as dean at Purdue University and the University of Texas at Dallas.

Underwood is a distinguished researcher in psychological sciences with more than 20 years of National Institutes of Health funding, over 100 publications and extensive experience advancing student success programs, including transfer initiatives and rural student recruitment. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Wellesley College and her master’s and PhD from Duke University.