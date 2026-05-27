Stafford County Seeks Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Katherine Guevara Tobar, who was last seen at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

She is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 105 pounds. She may be wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie.

This is a runaway alert. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400. In case of emergency, call 9-1-1.

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