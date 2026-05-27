Stafford Bus Tracking Glitch Hits Parents

Stafford County Public Schools reported a technical difficulty Wednesday morning with the geotracking software that powers the MyRide K12 bus tracking app. Parents may experience delays in seeing real-time bus locations on this near-final day of the school year.

The district said all bus delays will continue to be posted on the official delay dashboard. Officials asked families for patience as they work through the issue.

The problem comes as students have just one day left in the 2025-2026 school year. Thursday, May 28, is the last day for all grades.

Stafford families can monitor updates through the district’s delay dashboard or official channels.

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