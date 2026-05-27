Dumfries Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

Virginia State Police issued a CODI Alert on behalf of the Town of Dumfries Police Department for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Donald Okhialeme Musa was last seen Tuesday, May 26, 2026, around 6 p.m. on Olde Port Lane in Dumfries. He is described as a Black male, 5 feet tall, weighing 75 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was believed to be wearing a black shirt and black pants and traveling on foot.

The alert was activated at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday after authorities determined the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. Dumfries is in Prince William County.

Anyone with information should contact the Town of Dumfries Police Department at (703) 221-1111 or visit https://alerts.vsp.virginia.gov. If seen, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/