Woodbridge Native Named Battalion Commander at VMI

Virginia Military Institute named Abduhu Chauhdury of Woodbridge as the new first battalion commander for the 2026-27 academic year.

Chauhdury, an electrical and computer engineering major, attended Forest Park High School. He said his high school calculus teacher, a VMI Class of 2002 graduate, inspired him to apply only to the institute. As a third-class cadet, he served as an S3 corporal, and as a second-class cadet, he was an S3 operations sergeant.

The Woodbridge native is an Institute Honors Scholar, member of the Cyber Captains Program, treasurer for VMI’s chapter of IEEE Eta Kappa Nu, and vice president for Tau Beta Pi engineering honors society. His honors thesis focuses on developing an autonomous driving vehicle. After graduation, he plans to commission into the Army and pursue work in cybersecurity and electrical engineering.

Chauhdury credits his father as a major role model and said he hopes the leadership role helps him grow as a more humble, kind, and respectful leader.

*Source: Virginia Military Institute announcement*

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