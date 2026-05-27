Manassas Park Real Estate Taxes Due June 5

City Treasurer Donald E. Shuemaker Jr. reminded residents to submit payments on time. The current tax rate is $1.395 per $100 of assessed value for fiscal year 2026, which runs from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026. Real estate taxes in the city are paid in two installments each year, with the first half due Dec. 5 and the second half due June 5.

The city offers real estate tax relief for qualifying elderly and disabled homeowners. Applicants must live in the home as of July 1, meet income and net worth limits, and submit renewal forms by June 30 each year. First-time applicants can apply after that date.

For payment questions, call the Treasurer’s Office at 703-335-8835. Assessment questions can be directed to 703-335-8811. More details are available on the City of Manassas Park website.

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