Local Spotlight: The affordable, local advertising solution that puts your business in the spotlight

We’re about to enter our 14th year of publishing local news for communities between Manassas and Fredericksburg.

As an entrepreneurial journalist who built Potomac Local from the ground up into one of our region’s most trusted news and community information sources, I’ve never stopped thinking about how to help small businesses grow their businesses and improve our communities.

In 2024, we’re launching the region’s best advertising and marketing membership solution, with multiple features and expansive reach, at a great annual price you can’t get anywhere else.

We call it Local Spotlight, and it’s got some fantastic benefits.

On our website

Local Spotlight members will have at least three responsive ads across our website, potomaclocalnews.com.

The responsive ads feature a photo, a company logo, a tagline to describe the business, and a click-through link to your website.

Get Social

We’ll share Local Spotlight members’ messages on our Facebook or X (formerly Twitter).

Out front in our newsletter

We’ll publish your messages in our Publisher Newsletter, “The Publisher’s Post,” sent to 15,000+ local opt-in subscribers.

It’s about Trust

We’re extending the trust Potomac Local has built with its readers and our 500 members, who have an annual paid membership, to access 100% of our content to our Local Spotlight members.

Local Spotlight is live now on potomaclocalnews.com in the center and sidebar of the homepage. See examples here (Local Spotlight positions outlined in red).

It’s a breeze to set up your Local Spotlight

Using content from your existing website or social media takes only a minute to create a Local Spotlight ad to be seen year-round by more than 1.5 million website visitors.

Local Spotlight Pricing

$1,788 for 12 months

Non-profit Ad Match Grant $894 for 12 months with matching give from non-profit.

Reach 1.5 MILLION annual readers

Reach 15,000+ email newsletter subscribers

18,000+ Facebook followers

6,000 X (formerly Twitter) followers

JOIN TODAY, and let’s get started on this exciting journey of business growth!