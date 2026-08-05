Police Blotter: Hotel Shooting, Strangulation Arrest Reported

Prince William County Police

Juvenile Arrested in Domestic-Related Shooting

On August 2 at 10:36 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 15500 block of Lebourget Court in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting. An 18-year-old woman and a juvenile family member were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. The accused retrieved a firearm from inside the home, confronted the woman, and fired one round that grazed her upper body. He left before officers arrived. A police K-9 searched the area but did not locate him. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detention orders were obtained. On August 4, the 13-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge was arrested. He is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting in an occupied dwelling, and juvenile possession of a firearm. Due to his age, his identity is not being publicly released. Court date is pending.

Man Arrested for Brandishing Firearm at Gas Station

On August 3 at 2:08 p.m., officers responded to the Shell service station at 4110 Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge for a brandishing report. An unknown woman entered the business, concealed several items, and walked to a vehicle occupied by a man later identified as the accused. An employee followed her and was retrieving the items when the man brandished a firearm toward the employee. The employee returned inside and called police as the vehicle left. Officers identified the suspect and obtained warrants. On August 4, officers stopped the vehicle near Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road and detained the man without incident. Ammunition and evidence of narcotics were found inside the vehicle. Justin Denzel Gore, 31, of Fairfax, was arrested and charged with one count of brandishing a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, two counts of driving on a revoked license, and one count of possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic. He is being held without bond. Court date is pending.

Shots Fired at Sleep Inn Parking Lot

On August 3 at approximately 9 a.m., a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were sleeping in their vehicle in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn at 14080 Shoppers Best Way in Woodbridge when an unknown man approached them. A verbal altercation occurred, and the man pulled out a firearm and fired a single round that struck the vehicle. The victims did not immediately report the incident. Officers initially responded to a third-party call of shots fired but found no evidence at the time. The victims disclosed the shooting on August 4 during an unrelated traffic stop. No injuries were reported. The suspect was described as a Black male with fair skin, brown eyes, long dreadlocks, approximately 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, and a bulky build. The investigation is ongoing.

Arrest Made in 2024 Strangulation Case

Wilson Salinas-Barrera, 34, of Woodbridge, was arrested August 1, 2026, by Virginia State Police in Chesapeake in connection with a domestic assault reported June 29, 2024, in the 14400 block of Filarete Street in Woodbridge. According to the original investigation, the 25-year-old female victim and Salinas-Barrera were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. He struck and kicked her multiple times and grabbed her neck. Minor injuries were reported. Officers obtained warrants for strangulation and domestic assault and battery. Salinas-Barrera’s court date is pending and bond information was unavailable.

Bullet Hole Found in Dumfries Home

On August 3 at 9:50 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 4100 block of Yellow Stone Loop in Dumfries after a homeowner found a bullet hole in a bedroom wall while moving furniture. No shots-fired calls had been reported in the area overnight, and no injuries or other property damage were reported. Police said the incident may be related to a prior shots-fired call on Isle Royale Terrace reported July 6. The investigation continues.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Vehicle Reported Stolen on Minuteman Circle

On August 4 at 9:33 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Minuteman Circle. The victim discovered the vehicle missing when attempting to leave that morning. It had not been repossessed or towed. The vehicle was entered as stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff’s Office Impersonation Scam Reported

On August 4 at 9:38 a.m., a deputy responded to a fraud report on Cabinet Maker Drive. The victim received a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. The callers said the victim had missed jury duty and had a warrant for their arrest, then directed payment of a fee via Bitcoin and wire transfer to avoid arrest. After transferring funds, the victim recognized the scam and stopped contact. No suspects have been identified. The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that it will never contact someone to demand payment to avoid arrest.

Verizon Account Fraud Reported

On August 4 at 7:31 p.m., a deputy responded to a fraud report on Ridgeway Road. The victim received a call from someone claiming to be with Verizon’s fraud department who said the account had been compromised and instructed the victim to provide an authorization code sent by text. After the code was shared, the suspect gained access to the account. The victim later received an email from legitimate Verizon about unauthorized transactions, notified their bank and Verizon, and had the account frozen. A police report was taken for the investigation. No suspects have been identified.

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