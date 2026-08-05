Ollivant Wins GOP Nod in Competitive 7th District; Beckwith Advances in 10th as Mizusawa to Face Warner

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Doug Ollivant won the Republican nomination for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District on Tuesday, positioning him to challenge first-term Democrat Eugene Vindman in a seat that has tightened over the past two election cycles and could flip in November.According to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections, Ollivant received 56.58% of the vote (13,337 votes). Philip A. Harding finished second with 30.67% (7,229 votes), and Rick S. Smithers received 12.75% (3,005 votes).

“Thank you,” Ollivant said in a statement Tuesday night. “We have been at this for over a year and the support we have gotten from every part of the community has been incredible. I got into this race because I looked around at my neighbors — veterans, small business owners, families working hard and still falling behind — and it was clear Virginia isn’t working for a lot of them. Washington has spent a decade making promises it can’t keep and sending the bill home. That ends when we send someone who has actually managed hard problems under pressure.”

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Ollivant, who lives in Culpeper County with his wife Sabrina, served two combat tours in Iraq, taught at the United States Military Academy at West Point, and worked as director for Iraq at the National Security Council under two administrations. He is a managing partner at Mantid International and the father of seven children.

In his statement, Ollivant drew a sharp contrast with Vindman, criticizing the incumbent’s voting record on costs, energy, manufacturing, and border security. He also referenced Vindman’s support for a proposed redistricting map earlier this year, saying voters now have the opportunity to “fire him.”

The 7th District stretches from eastern Prince William County through Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Fredericksburg, west to Culpeper and Greene counties and a small portion of Albemarle. It produced Virginia’s closest House race in 2024, when Vindman defeated Republican Derrick Anderson by 10,489 votes (51.18% to 48.54%).

The seat has narrowed in consecutive cycles. In 2022, Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega received 47.56% against then-Rep. Abigail Spanberger (now governor), losing by 12,771 votes after performing strongly in Culpeper and along the Route 29 corridor but trailing in eastern Prince William. Local observers and coverage on Virginia Insider have described the district as one that “could go either way,” particularly if Republicans improve their margins in Stafford and Spotsylvania — both of which voted against the 2026 redistricting plan — while making inroads in the eastern Prince William population centers of Dale City and Woodbridge.

10th District

In the 10th Congressional District, Dave T. Beckwith won the Republican nomination with 72.46% of the vote (13,092 votes). Julie Anna Perry finished second at 20.39% (3,684 votes).

Beckwith, a Sterling resident and retired Air Force colonel who previously served as a deputy assistant secretary of defense, will face first-term Democratic Rep. Suhas Subramanyam in November.

Subramanyam released a statement Tuesday night framing the general election around opposition to the current Republican majority in the House.

“We need change in Congress,” Subramanyam said. “This Republican majority has refused to hold President Trump accountable. Instead, House Republicans have actively supported his efforts to raise costs on our community, defraud and waste taxpayer money, and launch us into wars of choice. These are the same Republicans defending President Trump’s rapid data center buildout and attacks on our federal workforce. “We need a different majority in Congress, not one led by Republicans like my opponent who put loyalty to President Trump over protecting our community. “I look forward to building a coalition of Virginians this fall to deliver that change, keep Virginia’s 10th District blue, and flip seats across the Commonwealth.”

The 10th District, which is heavily based in Loudoun County and includes portions of Prince William, Fauquier, and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, leans Democratic.

U.S. Senate

Statewide, retired Army Maj. Gen. Bert Mizusawa won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate with approximately 51% of the vote. He defeated David E. Williams (about 29%) and Kim Farington (about 20%).

Mizusawa will face three-term Democratic Sen. Mark Warner in the Nov. 3 general election. Warner, who has held the seat since 2009, did not face a primary opponent.

Results from Tuesday’s primaries remain unofficial until certified by local electoral boards and the State Board of Elections. The general election is Nov. 3, 2026. Three proposed constitutional amendments will also appear on the ballot.