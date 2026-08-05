Manassas Unveils New Jennie Dean School

More than 200 community members, including School Board members, City Council, division and city leaders, current and former students and staff, and partners, gathered Tuesday for the official ribbon-cutting and unveiling of the new Jennie Dean Elementary School in Manassas.
The roughly $56 million facility at 9601 Prince William Street, designed for about 900 students in prekindergarten through fourth grade, will welcome its first classes Aug. 12 after years of planning and construction that stayed on time and on budget.
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Full Press Release:
The City of Manassas Government is proud to join in celebrating the official unveiling and ribbon-cutting of the new Jennie Dean Elementary School.
As students begin their educational journey in this remarkable new school, we wish them every success and hope they are inspired to learn, grow and achieve their fullest potential for years to come.
We also recognize and thank the many individuals, leaders, educators, staff and community partners whose vision, dedication and collaboration made this milestone possible. Together, you have created a learning environment that will serve and inspire generations of Manassas students to come!
Today, more than 200 community members, including School Board members, City Council, division and city leaders, current and former students and staff, and community partners, gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the new Jennie Dean Elementary School.
The celebration honored the remarkable legacy of Jennie Serepta Dean, whose vision for expanding educational opportunities continues to inspire generations of students more than a century later. A special highlight of the day was welcoming Lillian Sloan, a 100-year-old alumna of the Manassas Industrial School for Colored Youth, who attended as the guest of honor and helped connect the school’s rich history to its bright future.
Following remarks from Principal Dr. Ed Stephenson, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Newman, and community leaders, guests toured the beautiful new facility that will welcome students for the first time on August 12.
This ribbon cutting marks the culmination of years of planning, collaboration, and community partnership to create a modern learning environment that honors Jennie Dean’s enduring legacy while preparing students for the future.
Welcome to a new era for Jennie Dean Elementary School!