Haymarket resident charged with felony animal cruelty

On January 30, at 8:47 AM, Prince William police were called to a report of shots fired in the vicinity of Verde Place and Piedmont Vista Drive in Haymarket. Upon investigation, police said John James Ogle, discharged a handgun into the ground.

Police said he tried to euthanize his 16-year-old cocker-spaniel and poodle mixed dog. The accused fired one round, followed by several others, killing the dog, police said. No one was injured.

Animal Control Officers removed the dead animal and charged Ogle, 70

with felony cruelty to animals, shooting in a public place, and improper disposal of a companion animal. As of now, his court date is pending, and he has been released on Personal Recognizance.

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