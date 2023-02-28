Tredinnick seeks Brentsville School Board seat

A familiar face at the Prince William County Government Center will seek a seat on the county school board.

Erica Tredinnick, 36, is seeking the Republican nomination endorsement in the Brentsville District for Prince William County School Board in the 2023 general election. Adele Jackson has held the seat since 2020 and received support from the Democrats.

School board candidates do not run with party affiliation.

Tredinnick serves on the Prince William County Racial and Social Justice Commission. Former Supervisor Peter Candland appointed her to represent the Gainesville Magisterial District, despite living in the Brentsville District. Treddinnick joined two other conservatives who called to abolish the commission as it issued its report on its first year’s work.

Treddinnick became a fixture at county school board meetings in 2021, arguing in favor of parents and students who wanted to return to the classroom full-time and to make the school division’s facemask policy optional for people inside school buildings.

The school division was one of many in Northern Virginia that sued Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2022 after his executive order allowing students to go to school without a facemask. After more than a year of hybrid and online learning programs, the school division relaxed its facemask requirement and returned all students to the classroom.

Tredinnick says she wants to increase student perforce in the county (which remains well below pre-pandemic levels, and ensure parents have a say in their children’s education.

All eight Prince William County School Board seats are up in the November 2023 General Election.



More in a press release from Tredinnick.