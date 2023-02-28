Tredinnick seeks Brentsville School Board seat

A familiar face at the Prince William County Government Center will seek a seat on the county school board.
Erica Tredinnick, 36, is seeking the Republican
nomination endorsement in the Brentsville District for Prince William County School Board in the 2023 general election. Adele Jackson has held the seat since 2020 and received support from the Democrats.
School board candidates do not run with party affiliation.
Tredinnick serves on the Prince William County Racial and Social Justice Commission. Former Supervisor Peter Candland appointed her to represent the Gainesville Magisterial District, despite living in the Brentsville District. Treddinnick joined two other conservatives who called to abolish the commission as it issued its report on its first year’s work.
Treddinnick became a fixture at county school board meetings in 2021, arguing in favor of parents and students who wanted to return to the classroom full-time and to make the school division’s facemask policy optional for people inside school buildings.
The school division was one of many in Northern Virginia that sued Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2022 after his executive order allowing students to go to school without a facemask. After more than a year of hybrid and online learning programs, the school division relaxed its facemask requirement and returned all students to the classroom.
Tredinnick says she wants to increase student perforce in the county (which remains well below pre-pandemic levels, and ensure parents have a say in their children’s education.
All eight Prince William County School Board seats are up in the November 2023 General Election.
More in a press release from Tredinnick.
A lifelong Prince William County resident, Tredinnick will face the incumbent School Board member in the November election. Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson and Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega endorse her.
“I am excited to announce my candidacy for School Board in the Brentsville District,” said Erica Tredinnick.
“As a lifelong resident of PWC, I have a deep commitment to our community and a passion for providing a great learning environment for our kids. I believe that all children deserve the best possible education, and I am committed to working hard to ensure that our schools are providing that for our students. I look forward to serving our schools and making a positive impact for the future success of all students.”
Tredinnick’s priorities include transparent decision-making (including the budget, curriculum, and communication with parents and staff), increasing student achievement through higher learning standards and academic excellence, increasing respect throughout the diverse community, and making sure that parents have a say in their children’s education and Board decisions.
For the last 10 years, Tredinnick has been actively involved in schools as a volunteer, PTO President, advisory council member, and has served on multiple county commissions. She is the mother of three boys, all of whom attend Prince William County Schools.
Said Tredinnick, “I want to ensure that the damage done to our children’s learning and the gap in their education doesn’t continue to negatively impact them — to make sure that the world class education PWCS says they offer is actually happening.”